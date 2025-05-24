Home / India News / 'Dangerous cargo' in sea off Kerala coast, govt warns people not to touch

'Dangerous cargo' in sea off Kerala coast, govt warns people not to touch

Kuriakose also said that the coast guard has confirmed that the vessel was carrying Marine gasoil (MGO) and Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)

Oil spill, Ship
He also said that there was a possibility of oil films appearing along the coast in some areas. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Saturday said that dangerous cargo, including oil, has fallen into the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast and cautioned the general public against touching the containers if they wash ashore.

KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose, in a voice note shared with reporters, said that the information about the dangerous cargo falling into the sea was received from the coast guard.

"There is a chance the cargo, including containers and oil, will wash ashore. The public, if they see such cargo, should not go near it or touch it and should inform the police immediately," he said.

He also said that there was a possibility of oil films appearing along the coast in some areas.

Kuriakose also said that the coast guard has confirmed that the vessel was carrying Marine gasoil (MGO) and Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

British Indian twins join Mensa club after top scores in IQ tests

Maharashtra sees wettest May since 1990, records 844% surplus rainfall

Diaspora body slams Punjab govt for acquiring farmland around Ludhiana

'Cheap publicity': SC slams plea over CJI Gavai's Maharashtra visit

PM Modi says no goal is impossible if Centre, states work together

Topics :cargo shipsoil spillageKeralaArabian Sea

First Published: May 24 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story