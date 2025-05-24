Maharashtra is experiencing an extraordinary spell of rainfall this month, making it the wettest May in the state since 1990. Even though the month is not yet over, the amount of rain that has fallen already exceeds historical averages by a wide margin, The Times of India reported.

Record-breaking rainfall in May

Between May 1 and 23, Maharashtra recorded an average rainfall of 74.6 mm across the state, compared to the normal average of just 7.9 mm for the entire month. This represents an astounding 844 per cent surplus. The last time May rainfall was this high was in 1990, when 99.8 mm fell during the same period. Meteorologists predict that with the forecast of more heavy to very heavy rain over the coming days, this year could surpass the 1990 rainfall record. The all-time highest May rainfall recorded in Maharashtra was 113.6 mm in 1918, the news report said.

ALSO READ: Monsoon arrives in Kerala, Indian mainland sees earliest onset since 2009 An examination of rainfall data over the past 30 years reveals that May rainfall has typically been low, with most years seeing between 10 and 20 mm of rain. Exceptions included 2006 (44.6 mm), 2021 (47.3 mm), and 1999 (34.2 mm). The years from 2007 to 2014 were especially dry, with rainfall in May consistently below 10 mm, the report said.

Impact of excessive pre-monsoon showers

While the abundant rain is a notable climatic event, it has also caused damage. An official from the agriculture department informed TOI that nearly 30,000 hectares of farmland across Maharashtra have been adversely affected by the unusually intense pre-monsoon rains. Landslides have been reported in the ghat areas of Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli districts.

Pune district sets new may rainfall records

Pune district has particularly stood out by recording an extraordinary 119.6 mm of rain this May, which translates to a staggering 1,453 per cent surplus compared to normal. This surpasses the district’s previous May rainfall records dating back to 1901. Previous high rainfall years included 1918 (108.1 mm), 1961 (114.2 mm), and 1960 (104.3 mm), the Times of India reported.

In Pune city, the Shivajinagar observatory logged its highest May rainfall in 64 years with 135.2 mm rain, approaching the 1961 record of 148.8 mm. The all-time highest May rainfall there was in 1933, with 181.6 mm.

Crops and farmland under stress

ALSO READ: Red alert in Goa: IMD warns of heavy rain, swimming in rivers banned According to the agriculture department, the heavy pre-monsoon rains have caused damage across all districts to some degree. The worst affected areas include Chandrapur, Jalna, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik. The crops most impacted are rabi maize, rabi jowar, banana, mung, urid, and fruit crops like papaya, along with vegetables such as onions.

Monsoon reaches Kerala

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest arrival over the Indian mainland since 2009, the IMD said.

“Normally, the southwest monsoon hits Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8,” the IMD stated. The monsoon typically begins to withdraw around September 17, with the process concluding by October 15.

In the past few years, the onset of the monsoon over Kerala has varied: May 30 in 2024, June 8 in 2023, May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019, and May 29 in 2018, IMD data shows.