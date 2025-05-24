The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), representing the Punjabi diaspora across the US, Canada, and the UK, has strongly criticised the Punjab government’s decision to acquire 25,000 acres of agricultural land surrounding Ludhiana.

In a statement released on Saturday (May 24), NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Cabinet withdraw the proposal without delay.

"The move to acquire nearly all farmland within a kilometre radius of Ludhiana — one of Punjab's most fertile regions — poses a catastrophic threat to the livelihood of farmers," said Chahal.

According to him, the land acquisition will impact over 150 villages and approximately 50,000 farming families in Ludhiana district. He said these families have depended on these lands for generations.

'Alarming disconnect between AAP and rural Punjab'

Chahal further alleged that Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema played a role in influencing the decision. He claimed that the market value of agricultural land in the region is between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore per acre, and once taken, farmers would be left without viable means to sustain themselves.

"This decision reflects an alarming disconnect between the AAP leadership and the rural backbone of Punjab," Chahal said.

NAPA estimates that the overall economic fallout from the land acquisition could cross ₹2 trillion, calling it one of the largest forced land transfers in recent memory in Punjab.

"Punjab is already grappling with the consequences of unchecked urbanisation. This large-scale land grab will only deepen the ecological crisis," Chahal added.

Diaspora plans global opposition

The association has pledged to mobilise the global Punjabi community through peaceful protests, legal steps, and international awareness campaigns. NAPA has also sought an urgent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to voice its concerns.

Meanwhile, local resistance to the land acquisition proposal is also gaining strength. On Wednesday (May 21), the Punjab chapter of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a gathering in Bhanohar village, attended by farmers from nearly 30 villages.

Political leaders including Dakha MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rebel Manpreet Singh Ayali, and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also joined the meeting. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has begun visiting the affected villages and has announced a protest outside the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) office on May 29.

Farmer organisations such as Bhartiya Kisan Union Dakaunda have declared their opposition to the acquisition, warning that it threatens their land rights and livelihoods.

NAPA’s broader advocacy

This is not the first time NAPA has taken up issues affecting Punjab. In February this year, the organisation urged the state government to create a rehabilitation fund for young people deported from the United States. This followed the arrival of a US military aircraft at Amritsar airport carrying undocumented immigrants from Punjab and neighbouring states.

Earlier, NAPA also appealed to the Centre to officially grant 'martyr' status to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Notably, NAPA describes itself as a global organisation -- with chapters in USA,Canada and United Kingdom -- working to serve and empower the Indian diaspora across continents.