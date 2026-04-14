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Datanomics: Ambedkar at 135, dreams yet to be fully realised for SC/STs

The number of SC/ST atrocity cases registered against SCs and STs increased by over 200 percent since 1991, spanning more than three decades

As on January 1, 2024, SCs and STs had the highest representation in Group D and Group C government jobs, at 45 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively
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Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 11:15 PM IST
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As India celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14, the day also highlighted the sobering reality of the progress made by the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Government data from 1991 to 2023 reveals that a staggering 1.37 million cases were registered under the SC/ST Atrocities Act with 85 per cent against SCs and 15 per cent involving STs. The figures point to the persistent systemic violence faced by these communities, which together account for 25.2 per cent of India’s total population, according to the 2011 Census. 
Atrocity cases tripled in 3 decades  
The number of cases registered under the SC/ST Atrocities Act increased by over 200 per cent since 1991. 
Lower-rung tilt  
As on January 1, 2024, SCs and STs had the highest representation in Group D and Group C government jobs, at 45 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. Their share stood at 24 per cent in Group B and 21 per cent in Group A. 
Parity still distant 
SCs and STs lagged behind the general category in school enrolments in 2024-25. 

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Topics :B R AmbedkarAmbedkar JayantiSC/ST reservationReservation

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 11:15 PM IST

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