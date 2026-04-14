Datanomics: Ambedkar at 135, dreams yet to be fully realised for SC/STs

As India celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14, the day also highlighted the sobering reality of the progress made by the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Government data from 1991 to 2023 reveals that a staggering 1.37 million cases were registered under the SC/ST Atrocities Act with 85 per cent against SCs and 15 per cent involving STs. The figures point to the persistent systemic violence faced by these communities, which together account for 25.2 per cent of India’s total population, according to the 2011 Census.