Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader, set to be Bihar CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was elected the BJP legislature party leader on Tuesday, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The BJP, the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly with 89 MLAs, elected Choudhary as its legislature party leader soon after Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and became a Rajya Sabha MP last week, submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain as the chief minister.

Chouhan, whom the BJP parliamentary board named central observer for the legislature party leader's election, told reporters, "Samrat Chaudhary was unanimously elected as the BJP's legislature party leader." Choudhary, BJP MLA from Tarapur, will be the next CM of Bihar after his election as the NDA legislature party.