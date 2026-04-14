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Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader, set to be Bihar CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader following resignation of Nitish Kumar as CM.

Samrat Choudhary, Samrat
Samrat Choudhary (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 4:44 PM IST
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Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was elected the BJP legislature party leader on Tuesday, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
 
The BJP, the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly with 89 MLAs, elected Choudhary as its legislature party leader soon after Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and became a Rajya Sabha MP last week, submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain as the chief minister.
 
Chouhan, whom the BJP parliamentary board named central observer for the legislature party leader's election, told reporters, "Samrat Chaudhary was unanimously elected as the BJP's legislature party leader." Choudhary, BJP MLA from Tarapur, will be the next CM of Bihar after his election as the NDA legislature party.
 
Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar reached the Lok Bhavan to submit his resignation from the post. During a meeting of the council of ministers earlier in the day, Kumar recommended cabinet dissolution, a constitutional requirement before tendering his resignation as the CM.
 
Kumar, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha, and state minister Vijay Choudhary, reached Lok Bhavan here.
 
BJP's national president Nitin Nabin, along with senior party leaders, met Kumar before he left for the Lok Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.
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Topics :Nitish KumarSamrat ChoudharyBihar governmentBiharBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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