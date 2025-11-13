Datanomics: Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis stuck in a toxic loop

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Hundreds gathered at India Gate in Delhi on November 9 to protest against a rising public health crisis caused by air pollution, demanding government action. In the past three weeks, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital has been in the range of 300-400, 20-30 times above the World Health Organization’s safe limit for PM2.5 particles. Some areas of the city have reported AQI above 600. The outcry comes amid allegations that water is being sprayed near monitoring stations to artificially lower pollution readings.
Delhi air remains toxic year after year
Delhi’s average AQI for October–November has barely improved over the years — stuck between 260 and 300 since 2020.
World’s most polluted cities in UP
The latest live rankings show that as of November 13, seven of the world’s ten most polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh — including Fatehpur, Faizabad, and Noida, while Delhi stands sixth. All ten are in India.
High pollution in Delhi despite decline in stubble fires
There has been a steep decline in stubble-burning cases in Punjab — from over 77,000 in 2020 to just 4,662 this year, but the fall has not translated into cleaner air in Delhi.
Delhi lags in fund utilisation under NCAP
Uneven implementation and fund utilisation under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is a challenge across India, with states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan showing high utilisation, over 80 per cent, while Delhi lags significantly at only 32.5 per cent.