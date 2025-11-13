Home / India News / Datanomics: Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis stuck in a toxic loop

Datanomics: Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis stuck in a toxic loop

Hundreds marched in Delhi against hazardous air as AQI crossed 600 in parts of the city. Activists allege data manipulation near monitoring sites amid slow clean-air fund use

Delhi air pollution
Delhi’s average AQI for October–November has barely improved over the years — stuck between 260 and 300 since 2020. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Hundreds gathered at India  Gate in Delhi on November 9 to protest against a rising public health crisis caused by air pollution, demanding government action. In the past three weeks, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital has been in the range of 300-400, 20-30 times above the World Health Organization’s safe limit for PM2.5 particles. Some areas of the city have reported AQI above 600. The outcry comes amid allegations that water is being sprayed near monitoring stations to artificially lower pollution readings.
 
Delhi air remains toxic year after year
  Delhi’s average AQI for October–November has barely improved over the years — stuck between 260 and 300 since 2020.
 
World’s most polluted cities in UP
 
The latest live rankings show that as of November 13, seven of the world’s ten most polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh — including Fatehpur, Faizabad, and Noida, while Delhi stands sixth. All ten are in India.  
 
High pollution in Delhi despite decline in stubble fires
 
There has been a steep decline in stubble-burning cases in Punjab — from over 77,000 in 2020 to just 4,662 this year, but the fall has not translated into cleaner air in Delhi.  
 
Delhi lags in fund utilisation under NCAP
 
Uneven implementation and fund utilisation under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is a challenge across India, with states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan showing high utilisation, over 80 per cent, while Delhi lags significantly at only 32.5 per cent. 
 

Topics :Air Quality Indexair pollutionDelhi PollutionDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

