Datanomics: Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis stuck in a toxic loop

Delhi air remains toxic year after year

Delhi’s average AQI for October–November has barely improved over the years — stuck between 260 and 300 since 2020.

World’s most polluted cities in UP

The latest live rankings show that as of November 13, seven of the world’s ten most polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh — including Fatehpur, Faizabad, and Noida, while Delhi stands sixth. All ten are in India.

High pollution in Delhi despite decline in stubble fires

There has been a steep decline in stubble-burning cases in Punjab — from over 77,000 in 2020 to just 4,662 this year, but the fall has not translated into cleaner air in Delhi.

Delhi lags in fund utilisation under NCAP