India International Trade Fair 2025 Date: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is set to return to Delhi this month for its 44th edition, promising a vibrant showcase of India’s artistic, cultural, and technological prowess. Known for bringing together artisans, innovators, entrepreneurs, and visitors from across the world, the annual fair remains one of the capital’s most awaited events.

The IITF promises something for everyone this November — from technology enthusiasts and business professionals to art and culture lovers — making it one of Delhi’s most anticipated events of the year.

Inside India International Trade Fair 2025

This year, the city will conduct the popular trade festival from November 14 to 27 with the theme Ek Bharat: Shresth Bharat to commemorate the same.

This year's partner states for the event, which is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Bihar. Furthermore, Jharkhand will be the 'Focus State'. In addition, State Day festivities, conferences, workshops, seminars, and cultural events will take place every day.

All details about the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)

• India International Trade Fair 2025 Venue: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan); Gates 3 & 4 (Bhairon Road) and Gates 6 & 10 (Mathura Road)

• India International Trade Fair Date: 14–27 November

• India International Trade Fair for Business Days: 14–18 November

• India International Trade Fair for General Days: 19–27 November

• India International Trade Fair Timing: 10:00 am – 5:30 pm (General public)

• India International Trade Fair Ticket Prices:

For Adult- ₹500 (Business Days, Nov 14–18), ₹80 (Public Weekdays, Nov 19–27, excluding weekends), ₹150 (Public Weekends/Holidays)

For Children- ₹200 (Business Days, Nov 14–18), ₹40 (Public Weekdays, Nov 19–27, excluding weekends), ₹60 (Public Weekends/Holidays).

• Entry: Tickets available at Delhi Metro stations and via the ITPO website

• Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line).

More about 44th IITF 2025

This edition of IITF will provide an overview of how India is thriving under its Viksit Bharat @2047 campaign and is prepared to seize its place as a $5 trillion economy with cutting-edge technologies and innovation across a range of industries.

The IITF 2025 will give interested parties a chance to gain insight into the agricultural front while also showcasing the nation's advancements in AI, cybersecurity, deep technology, and operating systems.

The public is frequently eager to attend the fair since it displays a vast array of India's handicrafts and handlooms, in addition to showcasing cutting-edge technologies, goods, services, and innovations, as well as CSR efforts.

This year will also see a broad range of products that speak volumes about cultural heritage, artefacts, and motifs from various Indian states and Union Territories, as well as other countries. The kaleidoscopic repertoire, with its diverse hues, designs, motifs, and techniques, will be diverse in both medium and method.