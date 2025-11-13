LIVE news updates: Trump signs bill to reopen government after longest-ever shutdown

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed a government funding bill, formally ending the record 43-day shutdown that had left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay, disrupted travel plans, and led to long queues at food banks across the United States.

The move closes the second shutdown under Trump’s presidency, one that deepened political divisions in Washington. During the standoff, the administration took extraordinary unilateral steps — including cancelling federal projects and attempting to dismiss workers — in a bid to pressure Democrats into softening their position on funding demands.