LIVE news updates: Trump signs bill to reopen government after longest-ever shutdown

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed a government funding bill, formally ending the record 43-day shutdown that had left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay, disrupted travel plans, and led to long queues at food banks across the United States.
 
The move closes the second shutdown under Trump’s presidency, one that deepened political divisions in Washington. During the standoff, the administration took extraordinary unilateral steps — including cancelling federal projects and attempting to dismiss workers — in a bid to pressure Democrats into softening their position on funding demands.
 
The bill’s signing came just hours after the House of Representatives approved the measure in a largely party-line vote of 222–209. The Senate had cleared it earlier in the week, paving the way for the federal government’s full reopening. 
Surendra Koli, accused in the infamous Nithari serial killings, was released from Luksar district jail in Greater Noida on Wednesday evening, a day after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the final pending case related to the 2006 murders that had shocked the country, officials said on Thursday.
 
Jail superintendent Brijesh Kumar confirmed that Koli walked out of the prison at around 7.20 pm.
 
Wearing a blue shirt, black trousers and a navy-blue jacket, Koli left the jail premises accompanied by his lawyers. His family members were not present at the gate, and he declined to speak to the waiting media. It was unclear where he was taken after his release.
 
The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were recovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.
 
The horrifying discoveries revealed the disappearance and killing of several children and women, sparking nationwide outrage.
 

12:02 PM

Truck crash in South Korea market kills 2 people, injures 18

Two people were killed and 18 others were injured on Thursday when a truck ploughed into pedestrians at an outdoor market in South Korea's Bucheon city, fire and police officials said.
 

10:37 AM

Loud explosion sparks panic in Delhi, probe reveals DTC bus tyre burst near Radisson hotel

Authorities received reports of a suspected blast near the Radisson hotel in Mahipalpur on Thursday. Staff were rushed to the scene following the call. The caller, en route to Gurgaon, had reported hearing a loud noise.

10:08 AM

Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches in 5 states

The NIA carried out coordinated searches in multiple states—West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana and Gujarat—linked to a suspected terror plot involving Al Qaida in Gujarat. The operation targets key associates of the probe.

9:53 AM

Surendra Koli released from Greater Noida jail after acquittal in Nithari killings

Surendra Koli, accused in the 2006 Nithari serial killings, was released from Luksar district jail in Greater Noida on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the final pending case connected to the gruesome murders that had shocked the nation, officials said on Thursday.

9:25 AM

Lal Quila Metro Station closed indefinitely for security reasons, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the closure of Lal Quila Metro Station until further notice citing security reasons. The decision follows heightened security measures and increased vigilance across the national capital after the recent car blast near the Red Fort.
First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

