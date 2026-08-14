Datanomics: Jharkhand student protests expose deep socio-economic fractures
Jharkhand's student protests over exam paper leaks have renewed questions about the state's education spending, unemployment and persistent poverty levelsJayant Pankaj
Jharkhand's student protests over exam paper leaks have renewed questions about the state's education spending, unemployment and persistent poverty levelsJayant Pankaj
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 8:19 PM IST