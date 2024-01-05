Home / India News / Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral properties in Maharashtra to be auctioned today

Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral properties in Maharashtra to be auctioned today

Lawyer and Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava had bid for a string of shops in 2001, which are still caught in a legal tender

Dawood Ibrahim. File photo.
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's childhood house and three other properties owned by his family in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri are set to be auctioned on Friday.

The four properties (all agricultural land) owned by Ibrahim's family are located in Mumbake village.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The properties have been placed for auction at a reserve price of Rs 19 lakh.

The properties were seized by authorities under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

According to an official statement by SAFEMA, these properties take the form of agricultural land in Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral village, named Mumbake, at Khed in the Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra.

"Several bids have been received, and the bidding process is scheduled to take place between 2:00 pm and 3:30 pm on January 5," the statement read.

Earlier in 2017 and in 2020, over 17 properties belonging to the underworld don were auctioned off by SAFEMA.

Lawyer and Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava had bid for a string of shops in 2001, which are still caught in a legal tender.

However, Srivastava said he is hoping to get the deed to Dawood's ancestral home soon, with plans to launch a Sanatan Pathshala (school) there.

"In 2001, the auction was conducted by the Income Tax Department, but the problem with the department was that they did not offer the possession of the property and I am still fighting for that in the court. The case is pending in high court. In 2020, I took Ibrahim's bungalow situated in Ratnagiri in the auction and there I founded Sanatan Pathshala in the line of madrassas.

Under the trust, I have built an educational institute there and its construction will start soon," Srivastava said.

Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, had lived in the Mumbake village before moving to Mumbai in 1983. He left India after the series of bomb blasts which resulted in the death of 257 persons.

Ibrahim designated as a "Global Terrorist" by the United Nations under United Nations Security Resolution 1267 and also listed under the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA Act, 1967, runs an international terrorist network, namely D-Company.

Also Read

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

BJP, Opposition trade barbs in council over Dawood 'relative' link claim

World Cup: Ibrahim dedicates award to Afghan refugees sent back from PAK

ICC CWC: Why did Ibrahim Zadran dedicate his award to refugees in Pakistan?

Sena UBT writes to ECI, takes exception to BJP's election promise in MP

ED raids Baramati company of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew

Isro set to place Aditya-L1 in final orbit tomorrow. All you need to know

Ajit Pawar calls for public cooperation to tackle Covid-19 cases in Maha

SC rejects plea against HC order dismissing PIL on Krishna Janmabhoomi

LIVE: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dawood IbrahimMaharashtra governmentShiv Senaterrorists

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story