Home / India News / Isro set to place Aditya-L1 in final orbit tomorrow. All you need to know

Isro set to place Aditya-L1 in final orbit tomorrow. All you need to know

Isro launched the Aditya-L1 solar observatory on September 2, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to study the Sun

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Aditya-L1, India's ambitious solar exploration mission, is getting closer to its final destination, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) set to attempt a crucial orbit manoeuvre to place the spacecraft into its final orbit tomorrow (on January 6) evening.

Isro would attempt to place the spacecraft in a 'halo orbit' around Lagrange Point 1 (L1) for an unobstructed view of the Sun.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"Aditya-L1 would reach its L1 point on January 6 at 4 pm. We would do the final manoeuvre to strategically place it in that halo orbit." said Isro Chairman S Somanath.

L1 is one of the five points in space where the Sun's and Earth's gravitational forces produce heightened zones of attraction and repulsion that roughly balance each other. The point is about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, accounting for only one per cent of the total distance between the two bodies.

Following the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon's south pole, the Isro launched the country's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is meant to provide remote observations of the solar corona as well as in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

It is India's first dedicated space mission to observe the Sun. The project, which is aimed at researching the Sun from an orbit around the L1, has seven payloads that will observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the Sun's outermost layers, the corona, in various wavebands.


Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

LIVE: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Ajit Pawar calls for public cooperation to tackle Covid-19 cases in Maha

SC rejects plea against HC order dismissing PIL on Krishna Janmabhoomi

LIVE: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon

SC collegium recommends five names to Centre for judgeship in four HCs

Ram Temple consecration: 7000 bamboo pieces sent to Ayodhya from Assam

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ISROIsro projectsISRO satelliteIndian Space Research OrganisationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story