Isro set to place Aditya-L1 in final orbit tomorrow. All you need to know

Aditya-L1 , India's ambitious solar exploration mission, is getting closer to its final destination, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) set to attempt a crucial orbit manoeuvre to place the spacecraft into its final orbit tomorrow (on January 6) evening.

Isro would attempt to place the spacecraft in a 'halo orbit' around Lagrange Point 1 (L1) for an unobstructed view of the Sun.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Aditya-L1 would reach its L1 point on January 6 at 4 pm. We would do the final manoeuvre to strategically place it in that halo orbit." said Isro Chairman S Somanath.

L1 is one of the five points in space where the Sun's and Earth's gravitational forces produce heightened zones of attraction and repulsion that roughly balance each other. The point is about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, accounting for only one per cent of the total distance between the two bodies.

Following the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon's south pole, the Isro launched the country's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is meant to provide remote observations of the solar corona as well as in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.