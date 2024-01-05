Home / India News / Ajit Pawar calls for public cooperation to tackle Covid-19 cases in Maha

Ajit Pawar calls for public cooperation to tackle Covid-19 cases in Maha

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and we all are taking stock of the situation", Pawar further said

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his remark on covid cases in the state said "We are conducting a daily review of the covid situation in Maharashtra. All the officials of the administration and health department have been instructed to take precautionary measures".

"We expect people to cooperate like the previous time. Cooperation from all made it possible to control the situation earlier", Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar appealed to the public.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The current variant of coronavirus is mild but we need to use masks when in public", Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar appealed further.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and we all are taking stock of the situation", Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar further said.

As of now, a total of 914 active, and 171 new cases have been recorded in the state of Maharashtra.

15,404 tests have already been conducted. Among them, 3045 RT-PCR tests and 12,359 RAT tests were done.

Yesterday, 117 patients were discharged and 2 deaths were reported in Maharashtra.

The recovery rate, positivity rate and case fatality rate stood at 98.17%, 1.11% and 1.81% respectively.

As of now, Maharashtra recorded 110 patients infected with the JN.1 variant.

The status of COVID-19 cases as per inputs of IDSP (NCDC), media bulletins and websites of various States at 08:00 AM on 05.01.2024 is as; Total Active cases are 4,334 (A decrease of 89 since Thursday morning, Recovered cases are 4,44,78,885 (An increase of 838 since Thursday morning). Total number of cases are 4,50,16,657 (An increase of 761 since Thursday morning), Total number of deaths are 5,33,385 ( An increase of 12 since Thursday morning).

The state-wise distribution of mortality figures is; Kerala-05 deaths, Karnataka- 04 deaths, Maharashtra- 02 deaths; Uttar Pradesh- 01 death; Bihar - Reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Odisha - Reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing,

36,090 tests done on * 4th January, 2024* reported by ICMR.

Since January 1, 2023, 139 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 71.11% of these deaths occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84% of the deceased had comorbidities, and, 16% did not have any comorbidities.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

Ajit Pawar reaches EC, says he's NCP chief, stakes claim to party symbol

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar: Separate NCP meeting called to find 'real NCP'

Will discuss Sharad Pawar's meeting with Ajit during INDIA conclave: Patole

Media misrepresented me, Ajit Pawar is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

SC rejects plea against HC order dismissing PIL on Krishna Janmabhoomi

LIVE: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon

SC collegium recommends five names to Centre for judgeship in four HCs

Ram Temple consecration: 7000 bamboo pieces sent to Ayodhya from Assam

Congress to focus on just 255 seats in Lok Sabha elections, says report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtra governmentajit pawarCoronavirus Tests

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story