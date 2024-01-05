LIVE: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon

Isro Aditya -L1 LIVE updates: The : The Aditya-L1 satellite , India's first space-based solar observatory, will reach its destination orbit on January 6 at 4 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Aditya-L1 lifted off on September 2 from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Between September 3 and September 15, Bengaluru's ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) guided the spacecraft through four Earth-bound maneuvers. On September 19th, Aditya-L1 embarked on its final 110-day journey towards its designated observation point near the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 (L1).

"Aditya-L1 is going to reach its L1 point on January 6 and we are going to do the final manoeuvre to keep it there," the Isro chief said, on the sidelines of the successful launch of XPoSat mission to study black holes.