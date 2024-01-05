Home / India News / LIVE: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon

Catch all the latest updates on Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter @L1MissionAditya

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Isro Aditya -L1 LIVE updates: The Aditya-L1 satellite, India's first space-based solar observatory,  will reach its destination orbit on January 6 at 4 pm,  the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
Aditya-L1 lifted off on September 2 from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Between September 3 and September 15, Bengaluru's ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC)  guided the spacecraft through four Earth-bound maneuvers. On September 19th, Aditya-L1 embarked on its final 110-day journey towards its designated observation point near the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 (L1).
"Aditya-L1 is going to reach its L1 point on January 6 and we are going to do the final manoeuvre to keep it there," the Isro chief said, on the sidelines of the successful launch of XPoSat mission to study black holes.

Key Events

12:40 PM

India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, set to reach destination L1 point on January 6

LT

Isro Aditya L-1: ISTRAC to perform manoeuvre to bind Aditya-L1 orbit around L1

Scientists and engineers from the Mission Operations Complex of ISTRAC will execute the crucial manoeuvre which will bind Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1 tomorrow at around 4 pm.

LT

Aditya-L1 has executed 4 earth-bound manoeuvres, and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre

 
 
Isro's sun observatory has undergone four earth-bound manoeuvres and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre till now, all successfully

LT

India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, set to reach destination L1 point on January 6

Space agency Isro said that the Aditya-L1 satellite, India's first space-based solar observatory, will reach its destination orbit on January 6 at 4 pm. Aditya-L1 lifted off on September 2 from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ISROIsro projectsIsro rocket launchSatelliteIndian Space Research Organisation

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price