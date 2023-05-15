Home / India News / Day after riots in Maha's Akola, Internet cut off, uneasy calm prevails

A day after riots erupted in Maharashtra's Akola, the police have shut off Internet services to prevent rumour-mongering even as the violence left one dead and nine more injured

IANS Akola
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
A day after riots erupted in Maharashtra's Akola, the police have shut off Internet services to prevent rumour-mongering even as the violence left one dead and nine more injured, besides several private and government vehicles burnt, officials said here on Monday.

A controversial social media post triggered a fracas between two communities quickly resulting in slogan-shouting, stone-pelting and arson even as extra police forces were rushed there on Sunday.

"The situation is normal now...We have urged people not to spread or believe in rumours in the wake of yesterday's violent clashes after an offensive social media post," Akola Superintendent of Police Sandeep M. Ghuge told IANS.

To quell the rampaging mobs, the Collector Nima Arora had clamped prohibitory orders and ban on carrying any weapon in the town that saw violent burning of several vehicles, including two fire brigade vans and attempts to torch homes in Rajarajeshwar Setu of Harihar Peth locality.

"So far we have arrested more than 100 people in connection with the rioting and further investigations are underway," added Ghuge, with a heavy police force keeping a strong vigil in the town.

The person, who made the inflammatory post, has also been booked besides a few who indulged in the violence on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Akola Guardian Minister Devedra Fadnavis is closely monitoring the situation after the violence erupted around Sunday midnight and ordered extra forces to be rushed there.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

