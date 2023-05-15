Not PIB, MeitY-led team may scrutinise news items to mark them as fake news



A senior government official told the newspaper that the team will have three members. Two officials will be from the IT ministry, while the third will be an independent member with expertise in law and public policy. The three-member body will be responsible to coordinate with other government departments for fact-checking. The Government of India is planning to constitute a fact-checking team under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to verify any published information regarding the government on social media, an Economic Times (ET) report said.



Putting aside the criticism, government officials said that the proposed MeitY-led fact-checking body would verify news items for the facts and information they carry. It will not analyse or screen opinions published by news platforms. Notably, the government was previously planning to appoint the Press Information Bureau (PIB) as the agency responsible for fact-checking. The decision drew harsh criticism from the supporters of free speech in the country. Speaking on the government's decision, the Editors Guild of India had said that this could lead to "censorship of free speech in the country."