Day temperatures rise 3-6 degree above normal in North, Central India

Daytime temperatures over the past few days have risen 3-6°C above normal across most of North and Central India, potentially reducing yields in wheat and barley crops. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that mustard and chickpeas might also experience early harvest due to the unusual heat. The department reported that daytime temperatures remain markedly above normal (5°C or more) in parts of North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Lately, night temperatures have also risen by 1-3°C in West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, among others, while they have dropped by 1-3°C in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra.

IMD noted that above-normal temperatures in Northwest and Central India could also affect vegetable crops like onions, garlic, and tomatoes during bulb formation and flowering. This could result in tip burning, bolting, and mismatched pollination, ultimately reducing quality and yield.

The warm weather may also cause heat stress in livestock, requiring adjustments in care and feeding, while fisheries could struggle to maintain water quality.