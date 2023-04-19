Home / India News / DCW issues notice to MCD Commissioner over use of acid in public toilets

DCW issues notice to MCD Commissioner over use of acid in public toilets

Recently, the DCW had also found 50 litre canisters containing acid kept in the open inside a women's toilet opposite GB Pant Hospital Gate No. 8, Daryaganj

New Delhi
DCW issues notice to MCD Commissioner over use of acid in public toilets

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner over use of acid in public toilets and has sought an explanation on the matter.

This comes after several inspections of public toilets were done by the DCW chief, Swati Maliwal, along with other officials across the city.

Recently, the DCW had also found 50 litre canisters containing acid kept in the open inside a women's toilet opposite GB Pant Hospital Gate No. 8, Daryaganj.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCW said that senior officers from the City Zone appeared before the Commission and provided a written reply which states that no guidelines have been issued by MCD to prevent the usage of acid for cleaning public toilets.

"The Commission had asked the MCD Commissioner details of MCD toilets in which operating and maintaining agencies have been directed to use acid to clean the toilets along with their contact document," the statement read.

The DCW has also sought details of officials who are responsible for this illegal act of directing agencies to use acid to clean the toilets along with the action taken against them.

"The Commission has also asked whether FIR under Section 188 IPC has been registered against them or not. Further, the Commission has sought steps taken by MCD now to prevent usage of acid in its toilets," it added.

"This is very shocking. MCD itself is encouraging the use of acid in its toilets. The Supreme court has issued strong directions against usage, sale and storage of acid. But, instead of preventing the use of acid, MCD is deliberately asking its agencies to use acid for toilet cleaning which is very unfortunate," said Maliwal.

"The terms and conditions of the said agreement should be amended a nd this clause should be taken back. FIR should be filed against the officials who have been involved in issuing such directions to MCD. Further, MCD should issue strict directions to toilet maintaining agencies to prevent use of acid for cleaning toilets," she added.

Topics :DCWMCD

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Also Read

Delhi acid attack: DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid

Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital

Inquiry initiated, action will be taken: Mayor on DCW inspection of toilets

Consumer interest watchdog's notices to Flipkart, Meesho for acid sale

LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect

Women shouldn't be targeted for India's growing population: Experts

Age just a number: Central Kashmir hosts sports event for senior citizens

NGT directs Rajasthan to pay Rs 100 cr interim compensation for pollution

Cong suspends leader after he calls Atiq Ahmed martyr, demands Bharat Ratna

Indian diet, tea and turmeric lowered Covid severity, deaths: ICMR study

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story