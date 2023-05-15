Home / India News / Debt MFs attracts Rs 1.06 trn in FY23, liquid funds account 60% inflow

Debt MFs attracts Rs 1.06 trn in FY23, liquid funds account 60% inflow

After massive outflow in March, debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed a sharp turnaround in April as they attracted Rs 1.06 lakh crore with liquid schemes accounting for 60 per cent of the inflow

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Debt MFs attracts Rs 1.06 trn in FY23, liquid funds account 60% inflow

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After massive outflow in March, debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed a sharp turnaround in April as they attracted Rs 1.06 lakh crore with liquid schemes accounting for 60 per cent of the inflow.

Barring credit risk and banking and PSU fund categories, all the other segments witnessed net inflows and expectedly, categories having shorter maturity profiles were the biggest beneficiaries, the data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Going ahead, debt mutual funds are likely to witness a decline in inflows since the tax benefits from indexation are not available from April 1 onwards, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

According to the data, debt mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in April as compared to a net outflow of Rs 56,884 crore in the preceding month.

"While March's outflow was a natural and expected year-end phenomenon. It is difficult to ascertain the reason behind this sudden turn in liquid fund inflows," Mayank Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, FinEdge, said.

The huge inflow has pushed the assets under management (AUM) of fixed income funds or debt funds from 11.81 lakh crore in March to Rs 12.98 lakh crore last month.

In terms of categories, liquid funds received the highest net inflows of Rs 63,219 crore, accounting for 60 per cent of the total flows of debt funds during the month under review. This was followed by the money market fund category that attracted Rs 13,961 crore and ultrashort duration fund that saw a net infusion of Rs 10,663 crore.

"After meeting the tax liabilities of the last financial year in March, corporates would have parked their excess investible money in liquid fund and ultrashort duration fund categories, for a short period, thereby leading to huge inflows in these categories," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

Also, investors would have preferred to invest in categories with shorter maturity profiles such as low duration, money market and short duration funds since there is still some degree of uncertainty over the direction that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could take with respect to interest rates going ahead, he added.

Floater funds received net inflows of Rs 3,911 crore due to their ability to withstand changing interest rates scenarios

On the other hand, credit risk fund and banking and PSU fund segments saw outflows to the tune of Rs 356 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively.

Flows in the debt mutual funds are expected to be impacted going forward due to the new tax rules, whereby investments in debt mutual funds that are bought on or after April 1, 2023, will be taxed as short-term capital gains at applicable tax rates. That is, capital gains from debt funds, international funds and gold exchange-traded funds, irrespective of their holding period, will be taxed at an individual's relevant applicable tax rate.

Debt mutual funds held for more than three years will no longer enjoy indexation benefits and additionally, existing Long-Term Capital Gain benefits will continue for investments made on or before March 31, 2023.

Indexation takes into account the inflation during the holding period of a mutual fund unit and consequently increases the purchase price of the asset and this reduces the tax.

Also Read

FPI inflow continues in Dec; equities corner Rs 11,119-cr investment

Adani block deal helps FPIs investment into equities turn positive in March

FPIs shift focus back on Indian market; invests Rs 7,600 cr in a week

Sell-off spree continues in FPIs; withdraw Rs 2,300-cr from equities in Feb

FPIs have invested Rs 4,500 cr in Indian equity markets so far in December

Taliban appoints new Afghan ambassador, MEA says no formal notice received

Breaking barriers: Women delivery partners make their presence felt

Delhi govt issues notice to IAS officer for not complying with order

India, EFTA trade pact to boost commerce, investment, job creation

Maha govt will teach lesson to those who want unstable state: Fadnavis

Topics :Debt MFsMutual Funds

First Published: May 15 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story