Decision on work-from-home, odd-even to be taken soon: Gopal Rai

The minister added that the government has already imposed significant restrictions on vehicles under Grap-IV

On the possibility of implementing work-from-home measures, Rai stated, We will take a decision on this soon. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
A decision on implementing work-from-home measures and the odd-even scheme will be taken soon to tackle the city's worsening air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, People, including children and senior citizens, are struggling to breathe and we deeply regret this situation.

The air quality in the national capital has remained in the severe plus category since Sunday, with AQI readings consistently above 450. 

On the possibility of implementing work-from-home measures, Rai stated, We will take a decision on this soon."  The minister added that the government has already imposed significant restrictions on vehicles under GRAP-IV. We are analyzing the impact of these measures. If the analysis shows a positive outcome, we will take further decisions accordingly, he said.

Calling the current situation a medical emergency, Rai emphasised the need for collective action. This is a time of medical emergency, and we all need to work together to address the situation, he said.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

