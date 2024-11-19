Maharashtra elections 2024: Steps to check your name on Voters' List online

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections are scheduled for November 20 when all 288 of the state's constituencies will cast ballots in a single phase. To maximise the voter turnout, the state government has announced a holiday.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is an alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, is facing off against the ruling Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

To cast their votes, voters must provide voter IDs or other legitimate ID proof to the polling booth. The polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m in the state. You may find the polling booth and all the information you need online even before you arrive for voting.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ways to find your polling booths

Before you can locate your polling station, you must first know your EPIC number. The 10-digit number on the front of your Election Photo ID Card (EPIC) serves as your voter ID. Use the instructions listed to locate your voting place.

Secondly, there are multiple ways to check your name on the voter list online. You can use electoralsearch.eci.gov.in to check your voter information in three different ways.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Finding via personal details

Step 1: Visit the official website at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and choose your state and language.

More From This Section

Step 2: Enter your name, middle name, last name, date of birth, age, and gender.

Step 3: Also enter your district and assembly constituency.

Step 4: Remember to fill in the captcha code and press ‘search’.

Step 5: Your name and other details will be showcased alongside the polling booth place.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Using via Mobile Number

Step 1: Visit the official website at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and pick your language and state.

Step 2: Fill in your registered mobile number and captcha code.

Step 3: Remember to press on the ‘Send OTP’ option and get the one-time password.

Step 4: Enter the OTP and press on ‘Search’.

Step 5: Your name and other details will be showcased on the voters' list.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Via EPIC number

Step 1: Visit the official site at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and choose your language.

Step 2: Enter your EPIC number and key in the captcha code in the provided space.

Step 3: Then press on ‘search’.

Step 5: Your name and other details will be showcased on the voters' list.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voter Services on the Portal

In addition to verifying your name, the Voter Service Portal provides many additional functions, like as

• Voter Registration: You can register online if you have not done so already.

• Voter ID Corrections: If your name, address, or other personal information is incorrect, you can update your voter ID information.

• Polling Booth Locator: You can find your assigned polling place via the portal.

Why is it important to view your name on the Voter List?

• Eligibility Confirmation: It Guarantees you are eligible to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

• No Election Day Hassles: It avoids last-minute confusion at polling stations.

• Availability of Voter Services: You can request corrections or updates if there are any errors in your voter details.