Home / India News / Deepak Anurag sworn in as member of Competition Commission of India

Deepak Anurag sworn in as member of Competition Commission of India

Last month, lawyer Sweta Kakkad and retired police officer Anil Kumar Agrawal were sworn in as members of the CCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The fair trade regulator is pursuing various cases, including those related to digital space | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Deepak Anurag, retired additional deputy comptroller and auditor general of India, was sworn in as member of fair trade regulator Competition Commission on Monday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) now has four members, including Chairperson Ravneet Kaur.

Anurag was sworn in as member on Monday, according to a post by CCI on social media platform X.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Anurag is a retired additional deputy comptroller and auditor general of India, at the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

CCI also shared pictures of the member being sworn in on Monday.

Last month, lawyer Sweta Kakkad and retired police officer Anil Kumar Agrawal were sworn in as members of the CCI.

Kaur took charge as the Chairperson in May.

The fair trade regulator is pursuing various cases, including those related to digital space, as well as dealing with all complaints related to GST profiteering.

Also Read

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Indian Air Force airlifts 149 civilians stranded in flood-hit Skikim

India, France forge deeper ties in Space sector at Indian Space Conclave

India-Peru to recommence free trade agreement negotiation on Tuesday

Govt set to make changes in some of the earlier proposals under DESH Bill

Meeting of rubber-producing nations discusses need to mechanise sector

Topics :Competition Commission of India CCItrade policyGST on trade

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story