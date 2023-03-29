Home / India News / Defence Ministry inks contracts with BEL, NSIL to bolster capabilities

Defence Ministry inks contracts with BEL, NSIL to bolster capabilities

The Defence Ministry signed three contracts -- two with Bharat Electronics Limited and one with NewSpace India Limited -- worth nearly Rs 5,400 crore to bolster the defence capabilities

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Defence Ministry inks contracts with BEL, NSIL to bolster capabilities

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In line with its vision for self-reliance, the Defence Ministry on Wednesday signed signed three contracts -- two with Bharat Electronics Limited and one with NewSpace India Limited -- worth nearly Rs 5,400 crore to bolster the defence capabilities of the country.

The first contract with BEL pertains to procurement of Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, 'Project Akashteer', worth Rs 1,982 crore for the Indian Army, the ministry said in a statement.

The second contract with BEL relates to acquisition of Sarang Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems along with associated engineering support package from BEL, Hyderabad, at an cost of Rs 412 crore for the Indian Navy, it said.

"The contract with NSIL, a central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space, Bengaluru, pertains to procurement of an advanced communication satellite, GSAT 7B, which will provide high throughput services to the Indian Army at an overall cost of Rs 2,963 crore.

Topics :Defence ministryBELNewSpace India Limited (NSIL)

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Also Read

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Def ministry signs contract worth Rs 3700 cr with BEL for radars, receivers

Aero India 2023: India rejuvenated defence mfg sector in 8-9 yrs, says PM

Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

Medical services hit in Rajasthan as doctors protest Right to Health Bill

MCD budget cleared, 4 resolutions moved by AAP for traders welfare passed

4,314 Indian women set to perform Haj without male companion this year

CAG points out several flaws in Gujarat govt's financial management

57% angry with BJP government In Karnataka, want change: CVoter poll

Next Story