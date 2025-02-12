Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third day as mercury keeps rising

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 265 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI levels deteriorated after being in the 'moderate' category until February 9.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

The air quality remained 'moderate' across most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), although it showed a declining trend. The AQI in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi rose significantly and was in the 'very poor' category, recorded at 327. In contrast, Alwar reported a 'satisfactory' AQI of 82.

The AQI remained 'poor' in Haryana's Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. It was reported at 260 in Delhi's Okhla Phase-II, 295 at ITO, and 338 in Mundka.

AQI categories

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0–50 ('good'), 51–100 ('satisfactory'), 101–200 ('moderate'), 201–300 ('poor'), 301–400 ('very poor'), and above 400 ('severe').

Warm February: Delhi weather remains 'unusual'

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts warm, sunny weather with strong surface winds later in the day.

Earlier, meteorologists had predicted that temperatures could soar to 30 degrees Celsius in the national capital by the end of February. The maximum temperatures continue to be recorded in the range of 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.