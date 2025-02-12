Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third day as mercury keeps rising

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third day as mercury keeps rising

AQI levels deteriorated after being in the 'moderate' category until February 9, it was 265 at 7 am on February 12, according to the Central Pollution Control Board

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter
The AQI in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi rose significantly and was in the 'very poor' category, recorded at 327 | (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 8:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 265 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI levels deteriorated after being in the 'moderate' category until February 9.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

The air quality remained 'moderate' across most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), although it showed a declining trend. The AQI in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi rose significantly and was in the 'very poor' category, recorded at 327. In contrast, Alwar reported a 'satisfactory' AQI of 82.
 
The AQI remained 'poor' in Haryana's Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. It was reported at 260 in Delhi's Okhla Phase-II, 295 at ITO, and 338 in Mundka.

AQI categories

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0–50 ('good'), 51–100 ('satisfactory'), 101–200 ('moderate'), 201–300 ('poor'), 301–400 ('very poor'), and above 400 ('severe').

Warm February: Delhi weather remains 'unusual'

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts warm, sunny weather with strong surface winds later in the day.
 
Earlier, meteorologists had predicted that temperatures could soar to 30 degrees Celsius in the national capital by the end of February. The maximum temperatures continue to be recorded in the range of 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi arrives in French port city of Marseille, pays homage to Savarkar

Govt keen on innovation-driven AI, its responsible use: MeitY Secy Krishnan

PM Modi meets US VP JD Vance, wife Usha and their kids in Paris

5 more suspected GBS cases detected in Pune, overall tally rises to 197

Exam centres with mass copying cases will be barred permanently: Fadnavis

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityair pollutionCentral Pollution Control BoardDelhi weather

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story