Delhi wakes up to warm weather as mercury rises, strong winds likely ahead

The national capital has been witnessing fluctuating weather conditions, with warm afternoons and chilly mornings and evenings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds later in the day.
Delhi weather today
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts
warm, sunny weather with strong surface winds later in the day. This January has been particularly unusual for Delhi, with unexpectedly high temperatures, dense fog, and deteriorating air quality. These conditions have affected daily life, including travel disruptions due to poor visibility.
IMD weather forecast
Temperature fluctuations are likely to continue nationwide over the next few days. A cyclonic circulation over northeast India, particularly Assam, may bring heavy rainfall to the region today, with more rain expected on February 12 and 13.
A western disturbance over northeastern Afghanistan and Pakistan may cause rain or snowfall in parts of the western Himalayas on February 11 and 12.
Minimum temperatures in east India are expected to rise gradually over the next two to three days. The IMD has also issued a dense fog warning for West Bengal on February 11 and 12.
Delhi AQI update
Delhi's air quality remained in the poor category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 282, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The rise in AQI can be attributed to unfavourable weather conditions.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Thursday, Delhi is expected to witness warm weather with a clear sky. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 26 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent cold conditions.