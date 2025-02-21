Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' as light rainfall brings relief

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Delhi weather update Anti-pollution measures in Delhi Regarding anti-pollution measures, actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of the ongoing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are already in place to prevent the AQI from deteriorating further. The CAQM suspended Stage-III measures under the revised GRAP from February 3. There has been a rise in minimum temperature upto 4 degrees Celsius and slight fall in maximum temperature over Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature in Delhi is in the range of 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is around 13 to 15 degrees Celsius. Mainly clear sky is expected with wind from the west direction. The air quality is likely to remain 'moderate' though there are less chances of any further improvement. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on February 22. For the next six days, it is expected to fluctuate between ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ categories.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the third straight day after several parts of the city witnessed light rainfall on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 130 at 8 am on February 21, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).The air quality improved across the Natonal Capital Region (NCR) and remained in the 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' category, marking a relief for people. The 24-hr average AQI for Delhi at 4 pm on February 20 was 160. Haryana's Gurugram also had an AQI in 'moderate' category and was 148, while it remained at 123 and 127 for Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida, respectively.Though brief, the better air quality can be attributed to the drizzles across various parts of the national capital, that washed away the pollutants. Other reasons include favorable weather conditions, like mixing height, ventilation coefficient, and excellent conditions for the dispersion of pollutants, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).