Sabyasachi Kar appointed director of the Institute of Economic Growth

Professor Sabyasachi Kar has been appointed as the new Director of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), New Delhi, effective February 6. He succeeds Professor Chetan Ghate.

An economist, Kar currently serves as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Chair Professor at IEG and is a member of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (Mospi) Committee on Regional Accounts. He has previously held academic roles, including co-editor of the Journal of South Asian Development and Honorary Senior Research Fellow at the University of Manchester.

He holds a PhD in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, with research interests spanning macroeconomics, economic growth, development economics, and political economy. His scholarly contributions include numerous articles published in national and international academic journals and in edited volumes. Among his notable books are ‘Macroeconomic Reforms, Growth and Stability’ ‘Economic Challenges for the Contemporary World, and ‘The Political Economy of India’s Growth Episodes’.

Over the years, he has collaborated with key policy institutions, including the erstwhile Planning Commission and later NITI Aayog, providing macroeconomic projections and policy inputs. He has also worked with global organisations such as the World Bank, Global Development Network (GDN), European Commission, and the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID).

As one of India’s premier research and training centres, IEG is renowned for its contributions to economic and social research, covering areas such as macroeconomics, international trade, labour, public health, environment, and industrial organisation. The Institute also provides induction training for Indian Economic Service officers.