Court convicts ex-MLA Kishore Samrite for threatening to blow up Parliament

The Rouse Avenue court has convicted former Madhya Pradesh MLA Kishore Samrite for allegedly threatening to blow up Parliament with dynamite. However, he has been acquitted of the offence under the explosive act.

Kishore Samrite, a former MLA from Lanji in Balaghat District, had allegedly threatened to blow up the Parliament of India with dynamite by sending a letter of threat (containing certain demands) and a suspicious substance to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha in September 2022.

An FIR was registered upon the complaint on September 16, 2022, made by Inspector Vivek Malik from the Inter-State Cell (ISC), Crime Branch Delhi Police.

Special judge Vishal Gogne acquitted Kishore Samrite of the charge under section 5(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and section 9B(1)(b) of the Explosives Act,1884.

The court has convicted him under section 506 Part II IPC.

"The evidence led by the prosecution constitutes proof beyond reasonable doubt that accused Kishore Samrite committed the offence punishable under section 506 Part II IPC," the court said on February 18.

After the investigation, Delhi police filed a charge sheet, and charges were framed against Samrite.

As per the chargesheet, the accused was had a grievance against the current policies of the ruling government at the State and the Centre, he decided to do 'something big'. He, therefore, drafted a complaint/memorandum mentioning his demands before the Government.

This complaint was typed by his part-time typist, Dinesh Patel, at his rented accommodation in Bhopal. The accused purportedly signed each paper of the complaint. He then collected various documents from websites and other sources and attached them to the complaint, it added.

It was further stated that he bought the book of the Constitution of India and the National Flag for each of the 17 parcels in order that these could be delivered to concerned dignitaries, including the President of India, Speaker Lok Sabha, Chief Justice of India, Secretary General Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha etc.

The court said that the prosecution has succeeded in establishing that the threatening letter was explicit in expressing the intention to blow up the Parliament of India, using dynamite, on a specific date and time at 11 o clock on 30.09.2022 if the demands expressed in the letter by theaccused were not met.

The court said, "Although the substance in question does not constitute an 'explosive' under the Explosives Act,1884 or/and 'Explosive Substance' under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, the letter from the accused, threatening to blow up the Parliament building, constitutes a threat to cause destruction of property by fire, thereby rendering him liable for conviction under Part II of section 506 IPC."

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on sentence on February 27.