Delhi AQI remains in 'Very Poor' category as mercury dips further

Air quality of Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day, with rain adding to the worries. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 308 at 8 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite the rain lashing parts of the national capital on Monday, December 6, Delhiites did not get any relief from the worsening air quality. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog today, with the maximum and minimum temperatures at 19 degrees and 8 degrees, respectively.

Weather worries grip Delhi

Cold wave conditions gripped Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, accompanied by a temperature dip and chilly winds. On Monday light rain had also lashed the national capital, disrupting residents' daily lives.

IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog today, with visibility expected to remain significantly low. The fog may also disrupt travel plans, as it did last week when hundreds of flights were delayed and some were cancelled.

AQI across Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category in most parts of Delhi, with Anand Vihar at 394, Ashok Vihar at 343, Patparganj at 364, and RK Puram at 327.

Grap measures in place

After a slight improvement in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided on Sunday to revoke Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) for Delhi-NCR. This decision followed a significant reduction in the AQI, which had led to the earlier invocation of Stage-III measures. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures will remain in place.

The Sub-Committee on Grap, after reviewing air quality data and forecasts from the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), noted a steady decline in AQI levels due to better meteorological conditions and improved wind speeds.