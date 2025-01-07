Trudeau's tenure was marked by foolish policies: Congress MP Singhvi

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi on Monday called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tenure one marked with 'foolish' policies.

Singhvi hoped Trudeau's resignation would be the harbinger of peaceful Indo-Canada relations.

In a post on X, he said, "Justin Trudeau's resignation is a much-needed change for Canada and its global relations. His tenure was marked by foolish policies at domestic front and a soft stance on radical elements. We hope his exit paves the way for stronger, more respectful Indo-Canada relations."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday (local time) that he would resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post.

Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party chooses next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he said.

Trudeau's resignation comes after a prolonged period of parliamentary paralysis, with the current session being the longest in Canadian history. He has advised the Governor General to prorogue the House until March 24, paving the way for a new session of Parliament.

"We have worked for this country. We are at a critical moment in the world. Canadian resilience motivates me to serve. I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history," said Trudeau.

Trudeau, who has been in office since 2015, expressed his gratitude to his family for their support throughout his career, but acknowledged that internal battles within the party have made it clear that he cannot continue to lead effectively.

"That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24. Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement. So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today," added Trudeau.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said.

The Liberal Party will now begin the process of selecting a new leader, with several potential candidates already being mentioned, including Anita Anand, Chrystia Freeland, and Mark Carney.

Trudeau's resignation marks a significant shift in Canadian politics, and it remains to be seen how the party and the country will respond to this change in leadership.