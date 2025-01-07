Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mercury drops in Delhi after rainfall; IMD issues 'dense fog' alert

Mercury drops in Delhi after rainfall; IMD issues 'dense fog' alert

A strong cold wave continued in North India, with light to moderate rainfall likely in the northeastern regions of the country

Winter, India Weather, Punjab winter

Jalandhar: Passengers wait for their train on a cold winter morning, in Jalandhar, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cold weather conditions persisted in Delhi on Tuesday after parts of the city experienced rainfall and dense fog yesterday. The city faced chilly winds and dense fog, disrupting daily life. A strong cold wave continued in North India, with light to moderate rainfall likely in the northeastern regions of the country.

Delhi weather conditions today

Delhi is expected to have a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity currently stands at 41 per cent, with wind speeds of 41 km/h. While the sky remains clear, visibility is reduced due to fog.
 

IMD issues warnings

The IMD has issued warnings for cold to severe cold day conditions from January 6 to 8. A yellow alert has been issued for very dense fog in the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
Thunderstorms with rainfall and hailstorms are expected in isolated pockets of Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the southwest Arabian Sea.

Snowfall continues in Kashmir

The Kashmir Valley has been experiencing a cold spell over the past 24 hours, with temperatures dropping below freezing in many areas. Widespread snowfall has disrupted normal life. According to the latest weather report, higher reaches of North Kashmir received significant snowfall, with Gulmarg and Gurez recording nearly 15 inches of wet snow. Some higher altitudes in the region reported accumulations of up to two feet.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

According to the IMD, Delhi is projected to have a minimum temperature of 12.87 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 21.83 degrees Celsius tomorrow, January 8.

More From This Section

HMPV, disease, illness, health

Tamil Nadu detects two cases of HMPV, condition of patients stable

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Trudeau's tenure was marked by foolish policies: Congress MP Singhvi

Earthquake

Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar too

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Panchayati Raj has played key role in empowering women: President Murmu

PremiumCERC

CERC rejects SECI's first battery storage project over two-year delay

Topics : Delhi weather cold wave Cold weather North India cold wave Rainfall snowfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon