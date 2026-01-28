Delhi air quality improves marginally; IMD forecasts rain this week

Delhi saw a marginal improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, though pollution levels remained firmly in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At around 7 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273, improving slightly from Tuesday’s reading of 294. Despite the improvement, large parts of the national capital continued to remain under a thick layer of smog.

AQI readings across key monitoring stations

CPCB data showed mixed air quality levels across the city. The AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 280, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, while Patpadganj reported an AQI of 304, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category.

As per CPCB standards: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Several other monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ range. Anand Vihar registered a higher AQI of 362, Ashok Vihar stood at 323, Bawana at 332, and Chandni Chowk at 340. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded an AQI of 317, while Mundka reported 323. Grap Stage III revoked In view of the improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR.