Delhi air quality improves marginally; IMD forecasts rain this week

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:08 AM IST
Delhi saw a marginal improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, though pollution levels remained firmly in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
At around 7 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273, improving slightly from Tuesday’s reading of 294. Despite the improvement, large parts of the national capital continued to remain under a thick layer of smog.
AQI readings across key monitoring stations
CPCB data showed mixed air quality levels across the city. The AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 280, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, while Patpadganj reported an AQI of 304, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category.
Several other monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ range. Anand Vihar registered a higher AQI of 362, Ashok Vihar stood at 323, Bawana at 332, and Chandni Chowk at 340. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded an AQI of 317, while Mundka reported 323.
As per CPCB standards:
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe
Grap Stage III revoked
In view of the improvement in air quality and favourable forecast trends, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR.
However, considering the winter season and the possibility of unfavourable weather conditions, CAQM has urged citizens to strictly follow the citizen charter under Stages I and II of the existing Grap schedule to prevent further deterioration in air quality.
Delhi weather forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures in Delhi, with lows expected to range between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius. The city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with shallow fog during morning hours.
Later in the week, cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.