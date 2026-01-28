Delhi: Traffic advisory for Beating Retreat rehearsal on Wednesday

Traffic restrictions will be in force at several locations in New Delhi on Wednesday in connection with rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at and around Vijay Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to the advisory, the restrictions will be enforced from 4 pm to 6 pm on January 28.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic during the period.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk. All movement beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will also be restricted.