Delhi AQI remains very poor as city braces for extreme cold, smoggy skies

Air quality in the national capital showed slight improvement on Thursday but remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Most areas were shrouded in smog, with the majority of monitoring stations recording an air quality index (AQI) above 300, raising health risks for residents.

Of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations, 19 reported AQI in the very poor category, 14 in the poor range, and 2 in the moderate range. Anand Vihar recorded 316 AQI at 8 am, placing it in the very poor category. Other hotspots included:

Ashok Vihar: 307

Bawana: 343

Chandni Chowk: 331

RK Puram: 344

Rohini: 343

Vivek Vihar: 319

By 4 pm on Wednesday, Delhi’s average AQI was 342 (‘very poor’), slightly down from 372 on Tuesday. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest pollution level at 378 AQI.

What do CPCB’s AQI ranges mean for air quality levels? The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) defines AQI ranges as follows: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe What is the air quality outlook for Delhi over the next few days? ALSO READ: Air pollution 101: 13 key terms to help you protect your family's health The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that Delhi will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next few days, with mist or haze expected during night hours. Meteorological conditions are likely to continue hindering pollutant dispersal.

What is the government doing to curb pollution? Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed all government agencies to work on a war footing to curb pollution and announced the formation of a committee with special powers to monitor and strengthen pollution-control efforts. Chairing an inter-departmental meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said pollution was being treated as an ‘emergency mission’ and warned of no tolerance for lapses by responsible agencies, reported PTI. The expert committee, comprising senior officials from key departments, IITs, and environmental scientists, will have special powers to monitor compliance and enforce corrective action.

ALSO READ: Traffic, not stubble burning, drives daily pollution spikes in Delhi: Study Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the Delhi government has been instructed to draft a pollution-control plan for the coming year. He noted that potholes are a primary source of dust in the city. How severe will winter be in Delhi? Amid persistent air pollution, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave in Delhi on Friday, with minimum temperatures expected to fall to 4-6 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next two days.