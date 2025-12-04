Suvendu Adhikari urges EC for stricter monitoring during SIR in West Bengal

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting 'stricter' monitoring mechanisms for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
In his letter to the Election Commissioner, Adhikari on Wednesday urged that to "maintain neutrality" the second phase of SIR be placed strictly under the supervision of Micro Observers who should be Central Government employees. He also demanded that CCTV cover 100 per cent of the scrutiny phase and the hearing process to prevent "manipulation and to maintain full transparency of the process."
He alleged that the party has received reports of "undue influence".
He wrote, "We are receiving serious and consistent reports of undue influence being exercised to interfere with this phase. This directly threatens the neutrality and credibility of the SIR."
"We request the following actions in the second phase, consisting of claims, objections and document submission: The entire phase must be placed strictly under the supervision of Micro Observers. To maintain neutrality, these micro observers should be Central Government employees. 100 per cent of the scrutiny phase and hearing must be covered by CCTV, and all footage must be preserved till the end of the SIR. This is essential to prevent manipulation and to maintain full transparency of the process," Adhikari wrote to ECI.
"We strongly request your immediate intervention to ensure neutrality, transparency, and strict monitoring during the Second Phase," the letter read.
Adhikari has repeatedly raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process in West Bengal. He said the enhanced surveillance measures were essential to maintain fairness and prevent manipulation.
West Bengal is undergoing the SIR exercise along with 11 other States and Union Territories. The Assembly Elections in the state are likely to be held in 2026.
Earlier this week, Suvendu wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, alleging a violation of the "neutrality" principle and the misuse of police by the TMC government during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
Adhikhari flagged the participation of serving police officers and TMC leaders at the Second State Conference of Women Police Personnel held on Saturday, terming it as the ruling party's political rally.
He accused the TMC of "election rigging" and calling the SIR exercise a "scam."
Adhikhari demanded that the poll body bar the West Bengal Police from primary election duties in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and deploy the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
