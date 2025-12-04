Home / India News / Suvendu Adhikari urges EC for stricter monitoring during SIR in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari urges EC for stricter monitoring during SIR in West Bengal

Earlier this week, Suvendu wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging a violation of the "neutrality" principle and misuse of police by the TMC government during the SIR exercise

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
He alleged that the party has received reports of "undue influence" (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:30 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting 'stricter' monitoring mechanisms for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

In his letter to the Election Commissioner, Adhikari on Wednesday urged that to "maintain neutrality" the second phase of SIR be placed strictly under the supervision of Micro Observers who should be Central Government employees. He also demanded that CCTV cover 100 per cent of the scrutiny phase and the hearing process to prevent "manipulation and to maintain full transparency of the process."

He alleged that the party has received reports of "undue influence".

He wrote, "We are receiving serious and consistent reports of undue influence being exercised to interfere with this phase. This directly threatens the neutrality and credibility of the SIR."

"We request the following actions in the second phase, consisting of claims, objections and document submission: The entire phase must be placed strictly under the supervision of Micro Observers. To maintain neutrality, these micro observers should be Central Government employees. 100 per cent of the scrutiny phase and hearing must be covered by CCTV, and all footage must be preserved till the end of the SIR. This is essential to prevent manipulation and to maintain full transparency of the process," Adhikari wrote to ECI.

"We strongly request your immediate intervention to ensure neutrality, transparency, and strict monitoring during the Second Phase," the letter read.

Adhikari has repeatedly raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process in West Bengal. He said the enhanced surveillance measures were essential to maintain fairness and prevent manipulation.

West Bengal is undergoing the SIR exercise along with 11 other States and Union Territories. The Assembly Elections in the state are likely to be held in 2026.

Earlier this week, Suvendu wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, alleging a violation of the "neutrality" principle and the misuse of police by the TMC government during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Adhikhari flagged the participation of serving police officers and TMC leaders at the Second State Conference of Women Police Personnel held on Saturday, terming it as the ruling party's political rally.

He accused the TMC of "election rigging" and calling the SIR exercise a "scam."

Adhikhari demanded that the poll body bar the West Bengal Police from primary election duties in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and deploy the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

99.98% uptime for IRCTC website during Apr-Oct 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways gave 508K jobs in 11 years; hiring on for 120K posts: Vaishnaw

Putin's rare state visit: Russia Prez to land in New Delhi on Thurs evening

Japanese firm Toppan Speciality Films to invest Rs 400 cr in Punjab

Cough syrup deaths: ED attaches assets of Coldrif promoter in Chennai

Topics :Suvendu AdhikariMamata BanerjeeElection Commission of IndiaWest BengalElection Commission

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story