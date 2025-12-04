Railways gave 508K jobs in 11 years; hiring on for 120K posts: Vaishnaw

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous processes in Indian Railways considering its size, spatial distribution and criticality of operation, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said, noting that the recruitment process is on for 1,20,579 vacancies notified in 2024 and 2025 and Railways provided 5.08 lakh jobs in the last 11 years.

Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday that adequate and suitable manpower is provided to cater to the regular operations, changes in technology, mechanisations and innovative practices.

There were 411,000 recruitments in the Indian Railways during the period from 2004-2005 to 2013-and 508,000 between 2014-2015 and 2024-2025.

Vaishnaw said Railways has completed the first or single-stage Computer-Based Tests for 59,678 posts with no paper leaks, no malpractice and certainty of exams. He said the ongoing recruitment includes 23,000 candidates in safety categories such as Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Staff, RPF SIs and ALPs The vacancies are filled up primarily by placement of indents by the Railways with Recruitment agencies as per operational and technological requirements. He said recruitment of 1,20,579 vacancies has been taken up on Indian Railways as per annual calendar 2024 and 2025. The Minister said that during January to December 2024, ten Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs) for 92,116 vacancies were notified for filling up of posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), Technicians, Sub-Inspectors, Constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF), Junior Engineers (JEs)/ Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)/ Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Paramedical Categories, Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate), Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under-Graduate), Ministerial & Isolated Categories and Level-1 categories such as Assistants, Track Maintainers and Pointsman.

The first stage or single-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for 59,678 posts has been completed. This includes the first stage Computer-Based Test for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (18,799 vacancies) similar test for the post of Technician(14,298 vacancies) and for the post of JE/DMS/CMA (7,951 vacancies). The second stage CBTs for the posts of ALP, JE/DMS/CMA and Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) have also been completed. This includes the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (18,799 vacancies) and for the post of JE/DMS/CMA (7,951 vacancies) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (18,799 vacancies) has been completed. CBT for 32,438 vacancies for level -1 categories commenced from November 27, 2025 in 140 cities in 15 languages. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 4,208 vacancies of Constable (RPF) commenced from November 13.

The minister said that panels for more than 23,000 candidates for various posts including the posts of Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Categories, Sub-Inspectors (RPF) and Assistant Loco Pilots have been finalised. The majority of them are in safety categories. In addition, as per Annual Calendar for the year 2025, seven Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs) for 28,463 vacancies have also been issued. The RRB examinations are quite technical in nature entailing large scale mobilization of men and resources and training of manpower. The Railways overcame all these challenges and successfully conducted the recruitment in a transparent manner, following all laid down guidelines. No instance of paper leakage or similar malpractice has occurred during the entire process, he said.