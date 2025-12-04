Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS, RS to resume deliberations, discuss tobacco excise bill

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:56 AM IST
The Winter Session of Parliament enters its fourth day with discussions continuing on the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was taken up on Wednesday after repeated adjournments earlier in the week. The Bill proposes amendments to the Central Excise Act, 1944, focusing on “sin goods” such as tobacco products. With the GST compensation cess on tobacco set to end, the legislation aims to raise excise duties on items including cigarettes, cigars, hookah tobacco, chewing tobacco, zarda, and scented tobacco. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the amendments are essential to provide the government with fiscal space to protect tax incidence and maintain revenue post-cess.
Meanwhile, the Law Commission is set to brief the parliamentary joint committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill that seeks to enable simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. In a brief opinion submitted to the committee, the commission clarified that the bill does not require ratification by at least 50 per cent of state legislatures. It falls within Parliament’s legislative powers, does not disturb the Constitution’s basic structure, and aligns with federal principles that balance a strong Centre with state participation.
Parliament has also been dealing with disruptions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has dominated discussions during the Winter Session. After three days of repeated adjournments, both Houses have now agreed to conduct proceedings smoothly, following the government’s consent to discuss the pan-India SIR exercise.
8:44 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings on fourth day
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are to resume their proceedings for the fourth day with probable discussion on the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bill raises excise on unmanufactured and stemmed tobacco from 60 per cent to 70 per cent; cigarettes from ₹200–545 to ₹2,700–11,000 per 1,000 sticks; chewing tobacco and zarda from 25 per cent to 100 per cent; smoking mixtures up to 325 per cent.