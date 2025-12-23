Delhi, Noida AQI levels rise to 'severe', cross 400 at multiple locations

The air quality forecast failed as Delhi's AQI slipped into the 'severe' category above 400, with the national capital and neighbouring Noida recording the worst air quality in the country.

A grey haze enveloped the capital on Tuesday as the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 412 in the severe category at 4 pm, deteriorating sharply from 373 in the very poor category at the same time a day earlier, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 40 functional monitoring stations in the city, five recorded severe-plus AQI levels above 450, including Nehru Nagar (465), Mundka (457), Chandni Chowk (453), Okhla (452) and Jahangirpuri, while 26 stations remained in the severe category. The remaining stations reported very poor air quality, as per CPCB's SAMEER app.

Delhi recorded the second-worst air quality in the country with an AQI of 412, after neighbouring Noida, which registered an AQI of 426. These were the only two cities among 230 monitored nationwide to record air quality in the severe category, the CPCB data showed. As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good', 51100 satisfactory', 101200 moderate', 201300 poor', 301400 very poor', and 401500 severe'. Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management showed that vehicular emissions were the largest contributor, accounting for 14.4 per cent of the total pollution load. This was followed by industries in Delhi and adjoining areas (7.2 per cent), construction activities (2 per cent) and waste burning (1.3 per cent).

Among NCR districts, pollution contribution was highest from Jhajjar (12 per cent), followed by Sonipat (6 per cent), Rohtak (4.3 per cent) and Ghaziabad (2.7 per cent), the data showed. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category over the next six days, even as the forecast issued earlier failed, with pollution worsening into the severe category on Tuesday. Mohammad Rafiuddin, Programme Lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), said the city is experiencing foggy mornings and very calm wind conditions, which are preventing dispersion of pollutants.

He added that GRAP-IV restrictions remain in force, including curbs on older vehicles, construction activities and in-person classes. While authorities must strictly enforce the measures, he advised residents to limit outdoor exposure and wear masks, noting that even short-term exposure to such high pollution levels can lead to health complications, particularly for sensitive individuals. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal, and a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal. Relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am and 79 per cent at 5.30 pm, it said.