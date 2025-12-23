'11 years of neglect': Delhi L-G blames Kejriwal, AAP for pollution crisis

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal , blaming his erstwhile government for Delhi’s current air pollution woes.

In the 15-page letter, Saxena held the AAP responsible for what he described as "years of inaction" that have led to the current crisis. Saxena said that “11 years of neglect and criminal inaction on you and your government’s part are responsible for the emergency air situation in the capital”.

He accused Kejriwal of focusing on politics instead of governance, saying the former chief minister was “unnecessarily bogging down” the 10-month-old BJP government, which he claimed is "trying to do everything possible to undo your wrongs".

‘AAP refused to learn from poll defeat’ The L-G said that despite a heavy defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal and the AAP have not accepted the verdict of the people. According to Saxena, the party continues to “induL-Ge in petty politics and spreading lies over the critical issues concerning the people of Delhi”. In the letter, Saxena directly blamed the AAP government’s policies for the pollution crisis. “The inaction of AAP govt in the last 11 years is primarily responsible for such severe condition of air pollution in the national capital. All that Kejriwal government did was blaming the then Punjab government and the Government of India. It never cared to take any step to curb dust generation that is majorly responsible for air pollution in Delhi,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Delhi to overhaul PUC system, roll out carpool app to curb air pollution Saxena also alleged that the AAP government stopped holding regular weekly cabinet meetings. He said major policy and administrative decisions were taken through circulation, without discussion or debate, which he claimed showed the government’s lack of concern for Delhi’s residents. AQI in Delhi crosses 400 The letter comes as the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta faces flak amid a sharp rise in pollution levels in the national capital. On Tuesday morning, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 414 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

With pollution reaching extreme levels, the Delhi government has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV. As part of the measures, truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed to control dust, and residents have been advised to reduce outdoor activities. ‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule to continue Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday that the government will continue the ‘No PUC, No fuel’ policy even after GRAP-IV restrictions are relaxed. He said vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to operate in the city, adding that enforcement of anti-pollution rules will continue.