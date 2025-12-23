Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla dies at 89; tributes pour in

Hatasha se ek vyakti baith gaya tha/ Vyakti ko main Nahin janta tha/ hatasha ko janta tha/ isliye main us vyakti ke pas gaya/ maine haath badhaya / Mera haath pakadkar vah khada hua / mujhe vah nahin jaanta tha / mere haath badhane ko jaanta tha / hum dono saath chale/ dono ek doosre ko nahin jaante the /saath chalne ko jaante the- Vinod Kumar Shukla

(A man sat down out of despair / I did not know the man / I knew despair/ So I went near that man / I extended my hand / Holding my hand, he stood up / He did not know me/ He knew my hand being extended/ We both walked together/ Neither knew each other / We knew walking together.) - Vinod Kumar Shukla

Renowned Hindi poet and novelist Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday. He had been unwell for quite some time and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur. He was about 89 years old. Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla and what was he known for? Born on January 1, 1937, in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Vinod Kumar Shukla was known for capturing the ordinary and monotonous life of the middle class with extraordinary tenderness and subtlety in his writings. His creativity is considered close to magical realism, and he was known for combining reality and imagination in a powerful way.

What global recognition did Shukla receive in recent years? He was among those Hindi writers whose creativity was recognised globally. His works have been translated into many Indian and foreign languages. In 2023, he was awarded the prestigious PEN/Nabokov Prize. This award, carrying a prize of $50,000, is given to writers who leave a distinct mark on international literature. He was the first Indian-Asian writer to be honoured with this award. Last month, he was conferred with Hindi literature’s highest honour, the Jnanpith Award. Earlier, in September 2025, news that his novel “Diwar Mein Ek Khidki Rahti Thi” had earned royalties of Rs 30 lakh in just six months created a stir in the Hindi literary world. According to Shailesh Bharatwasi, founder of Hind Yugm (the publisher), between April and September 2025, nearly 90,000 copies of this single novel were sold.

Which books and poetry collections shaped Shukla’s literary legacy? Vinod Kumar Shukla’s first poetry collection, “Lagbhag Jaihind”, was published in 1971. His second collection, “Woh Aadmi Chala Gaya Naya Garam Coat Pehankar Vichar Ki Tarah”, came out in 1981. Later, collections such as “Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega”, “Atirikt Nahin”, and “Kavita Se Lambi Kavita” were published. Through his novels “Naukar Ki Kameez”, “Diwar Mein Ek Khidki Rahti Thi”, “Hari Ghaas Ki Chhapar Wali Jhopdi Aur Bauna Pahad”, among others, he gave Hindi prose a new language. What did writers say on Vinod Kumar Shukla’s demise? On Shukla’s demise, senior Hindi poet and novelist Kumar Ambuj told Business Standard: “The passing of Vinod Kumar Shukla marks the end of the Shukla phase of Hindi literature. He renewed Hindi poetry, story, and novel in his own way, giving them an interventionist turn. He invented a unique architecture of narration and structure in his writing. His way of seeing everyday activities and objects made possible an unprecedented sentence formation. Unfailing sensitivity towards the common man can be continuously seen in his writings. Unforgettable collections like Naukar Ki Kameez and Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega touched untouched heights in Hindi literature. He was among those writers who could be recognized by their writings and their linguistic style alone. His writings for children too are noteworthy.”

Senior poet Rajesh Joshi told Business Standard: “Vinod Kumar Shukla was an extremely important author in Hindi literature. His novel ‘Naukar Ki Kameez’ broke the traditional structure of the Hindi novel. The uniqueness of his craft and form was deeply impressive. He was one of the greatest prose writers and poets of our time. His demise has created a very large void.” Which honours did Shukla receive during his lifetime? Shukla remained one of the most respected authors in Hindi literature. During his lifetime, he was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award, Raza Award, Shikhar Samman, the 2023 PEN/Nabokov Prize, and the Jnanpith Award, among many others.