PAN-Aadhaar linking issue? Check steps to correct errors before December 31

The mandate was introduced by the CBDT, which targets taxpayers whose PAN was issued based on an Aadhaar Enrolment ID filed before Oct 1, 2024. or face the penalty of ₹1,000

Aadhaar-PAN linking
Aadhaar-PAN linking. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
If your PAN and Aadhaar remain unlinked due to mismatched details, time is running out to fix the issue. With the government’s final deadline of December 31, 2025 fast approaching, taxpayers still have a crucial window to correct errors and complete the PAN–Aadhaar linking process before facing penalties or service restrictions.
 
Targeting taxpayers whose PAN was granted based on an Aadhaar Enrollment ID filed prior to October 1, 2024, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) introduced the mandate. Before the year-end deadline, these people must now formally update their Aadhaar number in the income-tax database.

How to link PAN and Aadhaar both online and offline?

Online:
 
- Go to the Income Tax e-Filing portal and select ‘Link Aadhaar’
- Fill in your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.
- Verify details using OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile.
 
You can view your PAN-Aadhaar linking status on the Income Tax e-filing portal, and you'll witness one of these messages like Aadhaar already linked, linking request pending or Aadhaar not linked.
 
Offline
 
SMS: Send UIDPAN 12-digit Aadhaar 10-digit PAN to shortcodes such as 567678 or 56161.
PAN Service Centres: Go to your nearest Protean (NSDL) or UTIITSL office with original documentation and self-attested copies. A small fee may apply.

What will happen if you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar?

Refunds may be withheld, and income tax returns cannot be filed.
Loans, investments, and bank accounts may not pass KYC verification.
The rates at which taxes are collected and deducted at the source may rise.
Regular operations like salary crediting and SIP auto-debit could be impacted. 

What are the common issues and solutions when linking Aadhaar and PAN?

Taxpayers frequently struggle with the mismatch of personal information between Aadhaar and PAN, especially when it comes to variations in name spelling, date of birth, and gender. A linking request may fail even if the middle name is missing. 
 
You will be charged ₹1,000 to reactivate your PAN and finish the linking process if you do not link your Aadhaar and PAN by the deadline. After the fine is paid, linking usually takes a few days. To avoid issues:
 
Before connecting, thoroughly check your PAN and Aadhaar data.
Use the UIDAI portal to update your Aadhaar details online.
If any modifications are needed, submit PAN card rectification requests via Protean (NSDL) or UTIITSL. 
 
If you don't, your PAN may become inoperative on January 1, 2026, which could seriously interfere with your financial life.
 

Topics :Pan cardAadhar cardUIDAI

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

