Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category, AQI rises to 312

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 312, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 332, while several other monitoring stations across the city also reported ‘very poor’ levels.

Air quality worsened on Friday, compared to Thursday, when Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘poor’ category with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 279.

According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

What caused the spike in Delhi’s pollution levels?

Meteorologists have attributed the spike in pollution to a western disturbance that has slowed wind speeds, causing atmospheric stagnation and trapping pollutants. Doctors have urged residents, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor activity during peak pollution hours in the morning and evening.

What steps are being taken to control pollution? The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to install mist spraying systems at Anand Vihar, one of Delhi’s most polluted locations. This will be the fourth site for dust suppression, following earlier initiatives at Narela, Bawana, and Jahangirpuri. Legal action over worsening air quality A public interest litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to declare air pollution in Indian cities a national public health emergency. Filed by wellness expert Luke Christopher Coutinho, the plea cites annual pollutant levels in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru that exceed the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (2009).