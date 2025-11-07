Home / India News / SC orders removal of stray dogs from premises of schools, hospitals

SC orders removal of stray dogs from premises of schools, hospitals

The Supreme Court made it clear that the concerned local self-government institutions will be responsible for picking up stray dogs from such institutions or areas, and moving them to dog shelters

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog
The court, in its order, also directed the state governments and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to remove stray animals from highways | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that public spaces such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations must be fenced properly to prevent the entry of stray dogs, LiveLaw reported.
 
 The court, in its order, also directed the state governments and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to remove stray animals from highways.
 
A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria noted the "alarming rate of dog-bite incidents", directing that the concerned local self-government institutions will be responsible for picking up stray dogs from such institutions or areas, and moving them to designated dog shelters. The shifting of stray dogs will be done after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, the court added.
 
It further directed that the stray dogs picked up from these areas must not be released in the same area from which they were picked up. "Permitting the same would frustrate the very purpose of liberating such institutions from the presence of stray dogs," the court observed.
 
It also directed the local authorities to carry out periodic inspections to ensure that no stray dog habitat exists in such premises. 

Case timeline 

July 28, 2025: A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan took suo motu cognisance of the matter.
 
August 11, 2025: The bench directed the Delhi government to relocate stray dogs to shelters and warned that obstructing authorities could lead to legal consequences.
 
August 13, 2025: The case was transferred to a three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.
 
August 22, 2025: The new bench stayed the earlier order that prohibited the release of vaccinated dogs, calling it “too harsh.” It also banned public feeding of strays, urging creation of designated feeding zones.
 
October 27, 2025: The court summoned chief secretaries of all states and Union territories (except Telangana and West Bengal) for not filing compliance affidavits.
 
October 31, 2025: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested that chief secretaries be allowed to appear virtually.
 
November 3, 2025: The court reserved its verdict for November 7, noting that most states had submitted compliance reports.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

150 years of 'Vande Mataram': PM Mondi releases commemorative stamp, coin

Airlines issue advisories as ATC glitch disrupt Delhi airport flight ops

LIVE news updates: ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power money laundering case

Vande Mataram at 150: The song that became India's freedom anthem

Left Unity sweeps JNU Students union polls, defeats RSS-backed ABVP

Topics :Stray dogsSupreme CourtNational Highways Authority of IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story