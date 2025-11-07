The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that public spaces such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations must be fenced properly to prevent the entry of stray dogs, LiveLaw reported.

The court, in its order, also directed the state governments and the National Highway Authority of India ( NHAI ) to remove stray animals from highways.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria noted the "alarming rate of dog-bite incidents", directing that the concerned local self-government institutions will be responsible for picking up stray dogs from such institutions or areas, and moving them to designated dog shelters. The shifting of stray dogs will be done after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, the court added.

It further directed that the stray dogs picked up from these areas must not be released in the same area from which they were picked up. "Permitting the same would frustrate the very purpose of liberating such institutions from the presence of stray dogs," the court observed. It also directed the local authorities to carry out periodic inspections to ensure that no stray dog habitat exists in such premises. Case timeline July 28, 2025: A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan took suo motu cognisance of the matter. August 11, 2025: The bench directed the Delhi government to relocate stray dogs to shelters and warned that obstructing authorities could lead to legal consequences.