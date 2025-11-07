Home / India News / SC to hear on Nov 11 plea of DMK against EC's decision to conduct SIR in TN

SC to hear on Nov 11 plea of DMK against EC's decision to conduct SIR in TN

The plea termed the SIR as being violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 (right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life) and other provisions of the Constitution

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 11 the plea of DMK. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 11 the plea of DMK challenging the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Vivek Singh, appearing for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), to accord an urgent hearing to the petition.

List it on Tuesday, the CJI said.

On November 3, R S Bharathi, organising secretary of the DMK, moved the top court against the SIR, calling the exercise "unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights".

The petition, settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, was filed by lawyer Vivek Singh and has sought quashing of the EC's notification of October 27 for undertaking the exercise of SIR in the state.

The plea termed the SIR as being violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 (right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life) and other provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act and the Registration of Electors Rules of 1960.

Issue a writ of certiorari calling for records pertaining to order dated October 27, 2025 of the respondent directing that a Special Intensive Revision be conducted in the State of Tamil Nadu, the plea said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

150 years of 'Vande Mataram': PM Mondi releases commemorative stamp, coin

Airlines issue advisories as ATC glitch disrupt Delhi airport flight ops

LIVE news updates: ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power money laundering case

Vande Mataram at 150: The song that became India's freedom anthem

Left Unity sweeps JNU Students union polls, defeats RSS-backed ABVP

Topics :Supreme CourtTamil NaduElection Comission

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story