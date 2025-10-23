Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' days after Diwali celebrations

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' days after Diwali celebrations

Delhi-NCR continued to choke as AQI remained high, with Anand Vihar's AQI at 428; GRAP Stage-II measures remain in force amid weak winds and limited pollutant dispersion

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Earlier, on 22 October, the city’s 24-hour average AQI touched 353 at 4 pm, the highest level recorded this season (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On 23 October at 8 am, the national capital recorded an AQI of 328, days after Diwali festivities filled the skies with smog.
 
Earlier, on 22 October, the city’s 24-hour average AQI touched 353 at 4 pm, the highest level recorded this season, up from 351 on 21 October and 345 on 20 October.

Neighbouring cities also affected

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained unhealthy. Haryana’s Gurugram recorded an AQI of 280, while Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was at 324. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 336 and 316, respectively, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category.
 
Anand Vihar continued to be the most polluted, with the AQI reaching 428 on Thursday morning, according to the CPCB. Akshardham registered 350, while the area around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recorded 342.

No relief expected soon, says IMD

A dense smog shrouded the city during the day, with winds failing to exceed 7 kmph, reducing the dispersion of pollutants. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that favourable conditions for clearing the air are unlikely in the coming days.
 
Wind speeds briefly improved on 22 October, helping disperse emissions from firecrackers, but began dropping again as temperatures fell. Forecasts from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) indicate that Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category until Saturday, after which it may fluctuate between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ for the following six days.

GRAP Stage-II measures in effect

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reiterated that all actions under Stage I and Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) must be implemented and strictly monitored across the National Capital Region.
 
Authorities have been instructed to intensify dust control measures, maintain vigilance over construction and demolition sites, and ensure public adherence to GRAP citizen guidelines. The CAQM emphasised that agencies must act decisively to prevent further deterioration of air quality.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Court denies bail to six accused in Durgapur MBBS student rape case

PM Modi unlikely to attend Asean summit in Malaysia; EAM to represent India

Premium

Crackers and casualties: Firework accidents kill hundreds each year

Premium

Taking stock: Delhi's air stays toxic for a second consecutive day

Andhra Pradesh govt clears ₹250 crore pending under Vaidya Seva Scheme

Topics :DelhiDelhi-NCRDelhi air qualityair pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story