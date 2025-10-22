Andhra Pradesh govt clears ₹250 crore pending under Vaidya Seva Scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it released Rs 250 crore towards pending dues owed to private hospitals under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva health scheme.
The funds were released after State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav held discussions with Finance Minister P Keshav to expedite the clearance process.
The government has released Rs 250 crore now, and steps are underway to release another Rs 250 crore soon, Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur said in a press release.
He appealed to representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association and other associations to continue offering health services under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme without interruption.
However, the association rejected the government's offer, saying accepting smaller amounts would jeopardise their financial stability.
The offer made in yesterday's meeting was something we all unanimously refused and rightly so. Yielding to smaller amounts now will mark the end of our cash flows and our professional future, Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association president K Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
He urged the association members to "remain united and not be swayed by rumours or false hopes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
