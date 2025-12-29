Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens to 'severe'; smog disrupts visibility

Delhi residents woke up to very heavy smog and sharply reduced visibility on Monday morning, with air quality in the national capital slipping into the ‘severe’ category. The average air quality index (AQI) stood at 402 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Anand Vihar recorded the worst air quality in the city with an AQI of 455. More than half of Delhi’s 40 monitoring stations — 24 in total — reported ‘severe’ air quality levels. Twelve stations were in the ‘very poor’ category, most hovering close to 400. Only NSIT Dwarka recorded a relatively lower AQI of 248, which still fell in the ‘poor’ category.

Data from IIT Delhi, Lodhi Road and RK Puram was unavailable at the time of filing this report. Which areas recorded the worst AQI? Several parts of the city saw AQI levels well into the severe range. Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 456, followed by Sonia Vihar at 444, Wazirpur at 443, Rohini at 442, Jahangirpuri at 439 and Shadipur at 434. AQI also crossed 400 at ITO. For reference, the CPCB classifies AQI levels between 401 and 500 as ‘severe’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’ and 0–50 as ‘good’.

How is dense fog affecting visibility? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for ‘very dense fog’ across most parts of Delhi between 5:31 am and 8:31 am. Authorities advised commuters to drive cautiously, use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel and cover their faces. Visuals from Kartavya Path showed vehicles moving almost entirely under headlights due to extremely low visibility. What is the impact on flights and trains? At Delhi airport, visibility dropped to around 125 metres. In a passenger advisory posted on X, the airport said flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, warning that delays or cancellations were possible.