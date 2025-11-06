Home / India News / Delhi pollution today: AQI remains 'poor' despite anti-smog measures

Meteorologists have attributed the rise in pollution to a western disturbance that has reduced wind speed and caused atmospheric stagnation

Amid growing concerns over deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has launched several anti-pollution measures. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 250 mark. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at the Anand Vihar observatory was recorded at 269 at 8 am, while most other monitoring stations reported ‘poor’ levels and a few recorded ‘very poor’ levels.
 
On Wednesday, Delhi’s air quality had improved marginally, with AQI at Anand Vihar recorded at 279.
 
As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 

What is causing the high pollution levels?

 
Meteorologists have attributed the rising pollution levels to a western disturbance that has reduced wind speed and caused atmospheric stagnation, conditions favourable for the accumulation of pollutants.
 
The worsening air quality has raised health concerns, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory ailments. Doctors have urged residents to limit outdoor activities during the morning and evening hours when pollution levels peak. 
 

What steps Delhi government taking to control pollution

 
Amid growing concerns over deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has launched several anti-pollution measures, including an intensive drive for deep cleaning of roads to reduce dust, with 200 maintenance vans deployed across the city.
 
Teams have been formed to monitor polluting industrial units and vehicles, while focused efforts continue to normalise identified pollution hotspots, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, according to PTI.
 
Separate maintenance vans have also been deployed for pruning and trimming trees along PWD roads. Weekly progress reviews are being conducted by senior officers, and the entire operation is expected to be completed within 45 days. 
 

Today's weather forecast

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies with mist or haze during the night on Thursday, with temperatures ranging between 12 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. Mist and haze are expected to persist in the morning hours until November 12.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

