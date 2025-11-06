Delhi pollution today: AQI remains 'poor' despite anti-smog measures

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 250 mark. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at the Anand Vihar observatory was recorded at 269 at 8 am, while most other monitoring stations reported ‘poor’ levels and a few recorded ‘very poor’ levels.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s air quality had improved marginally, with AQI at Anand Vihar recorded at 279.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

What is causing the high pollution levels?

Meteorologists have attributed the rising pollution levels to a western disturbance that has reduced wind speed and caused atmospheric stagnation, conditions favourable for the accumulation of pollutants.

ALSO READ: Delhi air pollution: Can your body get used to it? Doctors debunk myth The worsening air quality has raised health concerns, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory ailments. Doctors have urged residents to limit outdoor activities during the morning and evening hours when pollution levels peak. What steps Delhi government taking to control pollution Amid growing concerns over deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has launched several anti-pollution measures, including an intensive drive for deep cleaning of roads to reduce dust, with 200 maintenance vans deployed across the city.