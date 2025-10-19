Delhi AQI inches towards 'very poor' as pollution soars ahead of Diwali

Delhi's air quality inched close to the "very poor" category on Sunday as pollution levels continued to rise.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 296 at 4 pm, placing it in the "poor" category. An AQI reading between 301 and 400 falls in the "very poor" category.

Out of the 38 monitoring stations in the national capital, 12 reported air quality in the "very poor" range.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430, followed by Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323).

Other areas such as Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden, and Jahangirpuri reported an AQI of 318. Punjabi Bagh stood at 313, Nehru Nagar at 310, Ashok Vihar at 305, and Bawana at 304, CPCB data showed.