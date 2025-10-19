Home / India News / President Murmu urges safe, responsible and green Diwali celebrations

Murmu said this festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives

This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement, the President said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Diwali and urged everyone to celebrate the festival safely, responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner.

Murmu said this festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives.

Diwali, one of India's most popular festivals, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, she said in a message.

"The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Celebrated across the country with immense fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali gives the message of mutual affection and brotherhood. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity," Murmu said.

This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement, the President said.

"I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," the President said, and extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

