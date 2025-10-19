Home / India News / Amit Shah approves ₹1,950 cr to Karnataka, Maharashtra as flood relief

Amit Shah approves ₹1,950 cr to Karnataka, Maharashtra as flood relief

This year, the Centre has already released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and Rs 2,189.28 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 states

During this year's monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of the the NDRF in 30 states and UTs for rescue and relief operations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crore as second instalment of central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Karnataka and Maharashtra governments for 2025-26.

Out of the total amount, Rs 384.40 crore has been approved for Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help the two states provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the southwest monsoon this year, an official statement said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of the home minister, the central government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to states affected by flood, landslides and cloudburst, the statement said.

This year, the Centre has already released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and Rs 2,189.28 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 states.

In addition, Rs 4,571.30 crore has been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states and Rs 372.09 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states, the statement said.

The central government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and Air Force and supported all flood, landslides, and cloudburst-affected states.

During this year's monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of the the NDRF in 30 states and UTs for rescue and relief operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

