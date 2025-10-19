Amit Shah approves ₹1,950 cr to Karnataka, Maharashtra as flood relief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crore as second instalment of central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Karnataka and Maharashtra governments for 2025-26.

Out of the total amount, Rs 384.40 crore has been approved for Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help the two states provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the southwest monsoon this year, an official statement said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of the home minister, the central government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to states affected by flood, landslides and cloudburst, the statement said.